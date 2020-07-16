Avengers Assemble To Comfort Young Boy Who Halted Dog Attack On His Sister

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And apparently, all ages. Case in point: Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy who jumped in to save his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack at the cost of his own safety.

The attack left him with huge bite marks and bruises. Bridger underwent two-hours of surgery and sustained more than 90 stitches, according to his family. Asked by his father why he jumped between his sister and the dog, the family quoted him as stating, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

When news of his bravery reached the media, some of his famous friends reached out.

So far, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers, and Robbie Amell have reached out in various ways to the Walker family.