Avengers Assemble To Comfort Young Boy Who Halted Dog Attack On His Sister

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And apparently, all ages. Case in point: Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy who jumped in to save his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack at the cost of his own safety.
The attack left him with huge bite marks and bruises. Bridger underwent two-hours of surgery and sustained more than 90 stitches, according to his family. Asked by his father why he jumped between his sister and the dog, the family quoted him as stating, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”
When news of his bravery reached the media, some of his famous friends reached out.
So far, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers, and Robbie Amell have reached out in various ways to the Walker family.
The young boy’s aunt started an Instagram page and shared that Bridger is an Avengers fan, which caught Hathaway’s attention.
“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister. “I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??”
“May we follow Bridger’s example, approach the world as a child, and bring greater peace to our own homes, communities, states and countries,” the family said in a statement.
The aunt’s Instagram account provided information on a conversation with Tom Holland:
Chris Evans provided a video message to the boy:
