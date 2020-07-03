Ava DuVernay, Jimmy Fallon & More Applaud ‘Hamilton’ Debut On Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical Hamilton has made its debut on Disney+ and it is causing a stir on social media.

Ava DuVernay is among those applauding the musical Friday, reflecting back on her 2015 tweet when she first saw it, saying she was “dazzled” by the production.

“Throwback to my first tweet about #Hamilton after seeing off-Broadway about a month after it opened at The Public,” she wrote. “Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem.”

Throwback to my first tweet about #Hamilton after seeing off-Broadway about a month after it opened at The Public. Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem. https://t.co/32oodfc238 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 3, 2020

As Deadline revealed back in February, Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the show that won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Disney won the deal with a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left.

Jimmy Fallon also tweeted his congratulations Friday to Miranda et al.

“Happy Hamilton Day!!! I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time. What an amazing experience? Congrats to

@Lin_Manuel, Tommy Kail, @LacketyLac and the cast of @HamiltonMusical. The world is watching!! You changed the game. #Hamilfilm #HamiltonFilm””

Hamilton‘s official Twitter account replied with a throwback video of Miranda and Fallon rapping backstage after Fallon saw the performance at The Public.

Thank you so much, Jimmy! I’ll never forget the night you came to see us at The Public, when Lin freestyled your phone’s outgoing message while @Phillipasoo beatboxed and @SaraBareilles filmed.

On Thursday, Josh Gad tweeted his excitement about getting to share the Hamilton experience with his children and the timeliness of its Disney+ debut.

“I am beyond thrilled that I not only get to share this enormous piece of entertainment with my children tomorrow but that I, along with millions of others can seize each word and lyric as an opportunity to reflect on our own history in the making and ‘rise up’ to the moment we all find ourselves in now,” he wrote.