Alexandra Daddario Drama ‘Lost Girls & Love Hotels’ Gets Release Date From Astrakan Film AB

Astrakan Film AB will release Lost Girls & Love Hotels on September 4 in select theaters and VOD. From director William Olsson, the drama, which is an adaptation of Hanrahan’s 2006 novel of the same name, stars Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Detective), Carice van Houten (Game Of Thrones, The Glass Room), and Takehiro Hira (The Fighter Pilot, The Floating Castle),

Written by Catherine Hanrahan, the pic follows an American English teacher named Margaret (Daddario) and her nightly pilgrimages through Tokyo’s glittering nightlife in an attempt to forget her painful past and discover new meaning in the arms of a mysterious Yakuza (Hira) named Kazu.

Check out a teaser below.

Misuzu Kanno (37 Seconds, Vise) and Kate Easton (Where’d You Go, Bernadette, You Were Never Really Here) also co-star in the film, which was produced by Lauren Mann

Lost Girls & Love Hotels will mark the first title distributed by newly established Astrakan Releasing, the distribution arm of Astrakan AB Film. Also on Astrakan Film AB’s slate is Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter starring Tiffany Haddish, Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, and Tye Sheridan.