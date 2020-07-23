‘Birdman’ Co-Writer Armando Bó Sets Debut TV Slate Through About Entertainment

Armando Bó, the Oscar-winning co-writer of Birdman, has unveiled his first television slate since launching his own production company, About Entertainment, earlier this year.

The writer and filmmaker is developing two series based on well-known Argentinian stories.

About Entertainment has acquired the rights to Las Malas, the 2019 autobiographic novel by Camila Sosa Villada, and is developing Cromanon, based on true events of the tragedy that took place at the venue in Balvanera, Argentina in 2004.

Las Malas (Bad Girls) tells the story of a nineteen-year-old trans woman who moves to the big city and joins a group of trans sex workers that create a unique community. This story of self-discovery has two sides: one is realistic, harsh, and hostile; the other is fantastical, united, and thoughtful. Throughout their journey these ‘bad girls’ will take care of each other as a family.

Cromanon is a coming-of-age series that follows a group of teenagers surrounded by the catastrophic true events that took place in Argentina on December 30, 2004, when a fire broke out at the venue, during a rock concert, killing 194 teenagers and injuring over a thousand others. This unnatural tragedy was a breaking point for a generation and changed the culture of a whole country, as never before had so many young people died in a single incident.

About Entertainment’s team also includes former Viacom exec Mercedes Reincke, who leads content development, Natacha Cervi, who leads production and operations, Mariana Levy, who leads the screenwriting division and Ezequiel Olemberg, who leads the financial and legal department.

Bó is also the showrunner, director and executive producer of the eight-part dramedy series El Presidente, which launched in June on Amazon Prime Video.

He shared the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and Alexander Dinelaris for Birdman. The quartet also won the Golden Globe. He followed by writing/directing and producing Animal.

Bó is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca, Fischer, Gilbert-Lurie, Stiffelman & Cook, LLP.