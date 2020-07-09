Archie Comics Partners With Spotify In Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: While fans of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just learned that series will end its Netflix run later this year, Archie Comics devotees will be cheered by a new first look deal made by Spotify to create an original series of podcasts based on the Archie Comics universe. This follows a similar deal Spotify made recently with DC Comics.

Deal encompasses the whole Archieverse, encompassing the characters Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica as well as Sabrina and Josie and the Pussycats, etc. The creative team at Archie Comics will collaborate with Spotify Studios on the development of the series. It is unclear which series will hit the Spotify platform first, but there are conversations around potential shows for all ages as well as other content aimed at an older audience — think Riverdale & Sabrina.

The Archieverse has sold more than 2 billion comics worldwide, and its brand reach includes deals with Scholastic, Comixology, Little Bee Books in publishing, with TV deals at The CW (Riverdale & Katy Keene) and Netflix (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Holly Hines is running point on series development on behalf of Spotify Studios.

“The podcast and audio space is so vibrant, and Spotify is, hands down, the industry leader there,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we’re so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters. It’s an amazing frontier and we can’t wait to unveil what we’ve been working on.”