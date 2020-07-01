‘Archer’ And ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Headed To Comic-Con@Home

FX Networks is making its way to Comic-Con@Home and they are bringing Archer and What We Do In The Shadows with them. The virtual iteration of San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 23-26.

The animated spy series Archer, which is entering its 11th season, will bring its signature snark to the fanboy-fangirl confab on July 24 at 5pm PT. The new season will have the titular Sterling Archer returning to the spy world after a three-year coma. The Comic-Con@Home virtual panel will include voice cast of Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates as well as executive producer Casey Willis — and they will give details about the forthcoming season.

The vampire mockumentary comedy What We Do In The Shadows, which has been renewed for a third season, will sink its teeth into the virtual edition on July 25 at 5pm PT. Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén and the Shadows team will emerge from their coffins to talk about the series in a special discussion hosted by Haley Joel Osment.

Archer and What We Do In The Shadows joins the growing slate of Comic-Con@Home panels including Bill & Ted Face The Music as well as Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, The Rookie, Stumptown and The Walking Dead franchise. The panels will be available for all fans to watch on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel.