FXX has set the premiere date for the 11th season of Archer, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series.

The new season premieres September 16 on FXX, and is available the next day on #FXonHulu.

The eight-episode season will premiere with two new episodes airing back-to-back at 10 PM and 10:30 PM ET/PT on FXX. News of the premiere date was shared with fans at the conclusion of the Archer panel during this year’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? Everyone else has been doing pretty well and may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the newly awakened secret agent Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as super spy Lana Kane; Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as the surprisingly well-adjusted assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the newly-minted alpha male, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the lovable comrade in arms, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the consummate professional, Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.