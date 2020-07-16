Apple Orders Straight-To-Series Remake Of Israeli Drama ‘When Heroes Fly’ From ‘The Hurt Locker’s Mark Boal

The Hurt Locker writer and producer Mark Boal is adapting Israeli drama When Heroes Fly for Apple.

The streamer has handed the series, which will be known as Echo 3, a straight-to-series ten-part order.

It will be produced by Keshet Studios and Apple and will be set in South America.

The series follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

It is based on Keshet’s series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. It will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.

Boal will serve as showrunner alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch (Berlin Station). Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serves as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Karni Ziv.

This marks Keshet’s second Apple drama following its production Suspicion, starring Uma Thurman and based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s False Flag.

Echo 3 was commissioned by Angélica Guerra, Head of Latin American programming, who’s part of Morgan Wandell’s global team.