Apple Strikes Overall Deal With ‘Where The Wild Things Are’ Creator Maurice Sendak’s Foundation

Apple could be heading to the jungle island with Max and his wolf costume after striking an overall deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation.

The streamer is getting into business with the Where The Wild Things Are creator’s estate to develop and produce new shows and specials based on Sendak’s work.

It is the first such deal struck by the foundation and runs multi-year.

The deal will add more kids stories and characters to Apple TV+’s line up, which already includes shows from Sesame Workshop, Peanuts and The Jim Henson Company. These include Helpsters, Ghostwriter, Snoopy in Space and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.

Sendak’s best known book is Where the Wild Things Are, which was released in 1963 and tells the story of Max, who becomes the kind of the Wild Things before becoming lonely and going back home. That book has been adapted a number of times including in 2009 as a live-action feature film by Spike Jonze.

Sendak, who died in 2012, wrote other books including In The Night Kitchen and Outside Over There.

Apple will work with writer-director and longtime Sendak collaborator Arthur Yorinks through his Night Kitchen Studios to develop each project.