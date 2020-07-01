Apple Closing 30 More Stores, 15 In Southern California, As COVID-19 Spreads

Apple is closing – or re-closing to be accurate – another 30 stores, including 15 in Southern California, bringing the total to 70 amid the latest coronavirus spike.

The retail hubs have become a bellwether for the spread of COVID-19 with Apple being the first U.S. company to announce store closings in China way back in February as the pandemic took hold and following the curve ever since.

Apple will be re-closing stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma, according to a report in CNBC. The decision comes after Apple said it would close stores in Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina,.

“Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” the tech giant said in a statement to the network,

The Southern California stores include Glendale Galleria, Northridge Pasadena, The Grove, Third St. Promenade, Century City, Manhattan Village, Beverly Center, Sherman Oaks,Topanga, Los Cerritos, The Americana at Brand, Valencia Town Center, Victoria Gardens and The Oaks.