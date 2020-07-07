Searchlight’s Horror Movie ‘Antlers’ Heading To Comic-Con@Home

Searchlight Pictures is bringing its upcoming horror thriller Antlers to Comic-Con@Home on July 25, and producer Guillermo del Toro and filmmaker Scott Cooper will be there virtually to tease.

On tap for discussion: how they designed the Wendigo-inspired monsters and their approach to the pic’s visual style.

The movie, which was originally scheduled to open on April 17 before the massive COVID-19 shutdown of theaters and is now currently undated, stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Graham Greene. Set in an isolated Oregon town, Antlers follows a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother who become embroiled with her enigmatic student whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

Cooper back at the end of March penned an open letter, applauding the Senate’s passage of the $2.2 trillion relief bill as “much-needed positive news to an industry I cherish” and extolled movie theaters and moviegoing “as a balm for what ails us.”

Comic-Con@Home runs July 22-26.

Searchlight is the second film studio after Orion to date that’s hosting a panel at Comic-Con@Home. We hear Marvel is sitting on the sidelines, and that Warner Bros.’ feature side of DC will hold their goods for their own virtual fan confab in August.