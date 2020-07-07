Searchlight’s Horror Movie ‘Antlers’ Heading To Comic-Con@Home

Searchlight Pictures is bringing its upcoming horror thriller Antlers to Comic-Con@Home on July 25, and producer Guillermo del Toro and filmmaker Scott Cooper will be there virtually to tease.
On tap for discussion: how they designed the Wendigo-inspired monsters and their approach to the pic’s visual style.
The movie, which was originally scheduled to open on April 17 before the massive COVID-19 shutdown of theaters and is now currently undated, stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Graham Greene. Set in an isolated Oregon town, Antlers follows a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother who become embroiled with her enigmatic student whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.
Cooper back at the end of March penned an open letter, applauding the Senate’s passage of the $2.2 trillion relief bill as “much-needed positive news to an industry I cherish” and extolled movie theaters and moviegoing “as a balm for what ails us.”
Comic-Con@Home runs July 22-26.
Searchlight is the second film studio after Orion to date that’s hosting a panel at Comic-Con@Home. We hear Marvel is sitting on the sidelines, and that Warner Bros.’ feature side of DC will hold their goods for their own virtual fan confab in August.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.