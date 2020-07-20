Andrew Scott To Star In Live-Streamed Lockdown Play ‘Three Kings’ At London’s Old Vic

Andrew Scott will star in new lockdown play Three Kings, live-streamed from London’s Old Vic theatre July 29 – August 1.

Stephen Beresford has written the show for the Fleabag and Sherlock actor. It will explore “fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships” and will be staged by Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus.

The show is part of the theater’s In Camera series, a set of special lockdown productions that launched with Lungs starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy, which was staged in a new COVID-safe way and broadcast to a selection number of people over Zoom.

Tickets for Three Kings will be available again in a limited amount per night. The British government announced last week that theaters and music venues will be allowed to re-open for indoor shows from August 1.