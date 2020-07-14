Andrew McCarthy Sets Memoir Deal For Upcoming ‘Brat: An ’80s Story’

Grand Central Publishing has acquired actor Andrew McCarthy’s memoir Brat: An ‘80s Story, set for publication in Spring 2021.

“For years people have asked me, on a near daily basis, ‘What was it like back in the day?’,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Routinely, I’d offer up any number of stock responses. Finally I thought, ‘Let’s take a hard look under that rock.’ What I found surprised me, at times scared me, and finally made sense of a lot of seemingly disparate parts of my life.”

Grand Central, a division of Hachette Book Group, acquired the North American rights from David Kuhn of Aevitas Creative Management. The book will be published in hardcover, e-book and an audio edition by Hachette Audio next Spring.

The acquisition was announced by Suzanne O’Neill, VP, Executive Editor at Grand Central.

The book’s title refers to the famous Brat Pack of the 1980s, the group of actors that included himself, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson. The loose-knit group were particularly known for roles in the era’s teen-focused John Hughes movies including Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty in Pink, and Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire.

The publishing house describes the memoir as “a revealing look at coming of age in a maelstrom, reckoning with conflicted ambition, innocence, addiction and masculinity. New York City of the 1980’s is brought to vivid life in these pages; scoring loose joints in Washington Square Park and skipping school in favor of the dark revival houses of the Village where he fell in love with the movies that would change his life. Including personal revelations of innocence to heady days in Hollywood with John Hughes and an iconic cast of characters, Brat is a surprising and intimate story of an outsider caught up in a most unwitting success.”

In addition to acting and directing, McCarthy’s travel writing has National Geographic Traveler, The New York Times, The Atlantic and others. His travel memoir The Longest Way Home was published in 2012, and his young adult novel Just Fly Away was released in 2017.