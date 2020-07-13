Andrew Lloyd Webber has told the Donald Trump campaign to scrub his “Memory,” joining a growing list of musical artists — from Neil Young to the Rolling Stones — who object to the playing of their songs at Trump rallies.

“Excellent news!!,” tweeted actress Betty Buckley, who played the “Memory”-singing role of Grizabella in the original 1982 Broadway production of Cats. Addressing her Twitter followers, she continued, “Thanks to you guys!! Hippetyhaw!!”

The cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s 2020 campaign over “Memory” reportedly was sent by Webber’s UK-based company, Really Useful Group. The news was reported exclusively today by the New York Post. Deadline has reached out to Really Useful.

Buckley has objected to the campaign’s use of her signature song since 2017, when she first tweeted to Webber requesting that he put a stop to the practice. She reiterated her displeasure last month upon news that the estate of Tom Petty had sent a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign over the use of the late singer’s song “I Won’t Back Down.”

Buckley making ‘Memory’ at 1983 Tony Awards Shutterstock

“You should do the same @OfficialALW! Seriously!! #Dotherighthing,” Buckley tweeted when news of the Petty estate’s request broke.

Other acts that have publicly objected to the use of their songs at Trump’s campaign rallies include Young (“Rockin’ in the Free World”), Queen (“We Are the Champions”), Rihanna (“Don’t Stop the Music”), Pharrell Williams (“Happy”), Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie (“High Hopes”), and the Rolling Stones (“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”).

Today, after Buckley tweeted the news, a Twitter follower sympathized with the actress, suggesting that hearing the song used at Trump rallies must have been like “ground glass in your soul.”

Replied Buckley, “Totally.”

