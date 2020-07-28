Rainn Wilson To Host Docuseries ‘An Idiot’s Guide To Climate Change’; Greta Thunberg Among Guests

Climate change has been shoved out of the news spotlight by a few other ongoing crises in recent months, but it remains a key issue. Now a new digital series is set to use humor to help speed the topic’s spread.

The Office alum Rainn Wilson is set to host An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change, which premieres today online. The six-part docuseries hails from Wilson’s Participant-backed content studio Soul Pancake and will run on the company’s YouTube channel. Watch the trailer above.

Greta-Thunberg and Rainn-Wilson on ‘An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change’ Soul Pancake

Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be among Wilson’s guests as he embarks on a life-changing journey from an everyday, well-intentioned but uninformed liberal to strident climate activist. Combining his wry, self-deprecating humor with genuine interest, the series brings viewers along the journey to learn what we need to do to protect our planet.

“Before our current devastating pandemic, I took a trip to Greenland with some climate scientists to explore that other devastating future pandemic – climate change,” Wilson said. “I knew nothing about climate science and global warming, and I’d never seen a glacier before. The amazing, fun and terrifying journey seen in An Idiots Guide to Climate Change really opened my eyes. It was my idiotic way of exploring this extremely non-idiotic issue.”

Other guests will include astronomer and climate activist Sævar Helgi Bragason, arctic scientist Dr. David Hik, Lancaster University Professor of Sustainability Dr. Gail Whiteman, atmospheric scientist Dr. Jennifer Francis and Future Coalition Executive Director Katie Eder.