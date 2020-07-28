‘9 Months with Courteney Cox’ Producer Ample Entertainment Sets Up LA Natural History Division

Ample Entertainment, the company behind Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox, is moving into the natural history space.

The company has set up Ample Nature to produce blue-chip natural history series. It is thought to be one of the first natural history units in Los Angeles – a genre known for being produced predominantly out of Bristol in the UK.

Ample, which also produces Could You Survive the Movies for YouTube, Lost Gold of WWII for History, and Murder in the Heartland for Discovery ID, said that it had already secured shows across “multiple” networks and platforms but did not reveal details.

Kylie Stott, who has worked on series including David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef and Stephen Hawking’s Brave New World, has joined as Vice President of Development, Natural History. She will spearhead development and production across a slate of natural history and wildlife programming.

Ample has also partnered with executive producer and BAFTA-winning cinematographer Sophie Darlington (Our Planet), writer David Fowler (Disney’s Born in China), Emmy-winning underwater cinematographer Didier Noirot (Blue Planet), BAFTA and Emmy-winning natural history cinematographer John Shier (Hostile Planet), and creature artist David Krentz (Walking with Dinosaurs) on projects.

The move comes as the natural history genre is booming. The BBC, which has led the way in this space for years, hence the importance of Bristol as a production destination, has been challenged in recent years by the likes of Netflix and Apple moving into the genre, while the likes of Discovery and AMC are also increasingly open to wildlife programming.

Ample Entertainment Co-Founder Phil Lott said, “Producing powerful, blue-chip natural history programming has been a goal for us since we started Ample, and it’s a perfect progression for our brand because these shows deliver extraordinary production value, incredible stories, and the best in filmmaking.”

Ample Entertainment Co-Founder Ari Mark added, “Why does Bristol get to have all the fun? Also, I can’t think of a better time to avoid humans.”