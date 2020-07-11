Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, tested positive today for COVID-19. In a tweet, he confirmed the result and said he has now transferred to a hospital.

Bachchan is one of the most recognizable and decorated film actors in Bollywood. He first gained recognition in the early 1970s, and has since starred in dozens of Bollywood movies. In 2013, he made his Hollywood debut in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby. It is unclear whether Bachchan was working on any current projects.

According to the World Health Organization’s latest COVID-19 Situation Report, India now has the third-most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world (820,916) after the US and Brazil.