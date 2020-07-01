‘America’s Got Talent’ Rules Tuesday, ‘World Of Dance’ Holds Steady

NBC topped Tuesday night with America’s Got Talent leading ratings. The reality competition dipped a tenth from last week, but still manage to continue its reign on Tuesday night delivering a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 8.34 million viewers. World of Dance popped and locked its way to second place holding steady with a 0.8 in the demo and 4.20 million viewers, nearly matching last week’s audience numbers.

Reruns of Modern Family, Black-ish and Mixed-ish kicked things off at ABC and the network bookended the night with the season finale of The Genetic Detective (0.3, 2.35M), which held steady in the demo.

The CW served another fresh episode of DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 1.01M), which stayed on par in the demo and added some more eyes when it came to viewership. The CW Happy Hour (0.1, 367,000) held steady.

Fox’s night was populated by a repeat of 24 Hours to Hell & Back while CBS aired reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

