‘America’s Got Talent’ Dominates Tuesday; ‘World Of Dance’ Dips

Although NBC’s newest episode of America’s Got Talent ticked down from last week, it still easily was Tuesday’s top-rated and most-watched show in primetime, delivering a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.57 million viewers. A fresh episode of World of Dance (0.7, 3.96M) also took the stage for the network, and also ticked down week over week.

ABC aired an encore of its The Last Defense special and a new episode of What Would You Do? (0.4, 2.64M), which was steady in the demo.

DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 846,000) and the latest installment of the stand-up series The CW Happy Hour (0.1, 329K) were both on par in the demo, though the former hit a viewership low.

Elsewhere, repeats of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted helped CBS tie for second in the demo with Univision, while Fox served repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.