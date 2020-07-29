Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

STV Productions Drama Chief Says ‘The Victim’ & ‘Elizabeth Is Missing’ BAFTA Noms Shows Hunger For Local Stories; Producer Open To ‘Taggart’ Reboot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cineworld On Universal-AMC Window Deal: "Wrong Move At The Wrong Time"

Read the full story

‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘World Of Dance’ Rebounds

America's Got Talent
NBC

America’s Got Talent returned after last week’s “Best of Auditions” to top Tuesday night in primetime. The NBC reality competition ticked down a tenth from its last fresh episode but delivered a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netted 6.09 million viewers. World of Dance (0.7, 3.73M) followed and climbed two tenths from last week.

ABC aired back-to-back 20/20 specials, beginning with a tribute to iconic TV host with Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro (0.5, 3.71M) followed by the sobering American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? (0.6, 3.74M). The latter investigated the U.S. government’s failure to prepare for COVID-19 delivered ABC’s strongest performance in the 9 p.m. hour in total viewers and matched its best numbers in the demo since May. The network ended the night with What Would You Do? (0.5, 3.04M), which was up in the demo.

At the CW, DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 754,000) ticked up in the demo from last week but hit audience lows. Meanwhile, the CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story (0.1, 456,000) made its broadcast TV debut.

Elsewhere, CBS served reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted while Fox aired repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad