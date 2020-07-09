‘American Auto’: Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington, Jon Barinholtz & Humphrey Ker Join Justin Spitzer’s NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Greenleaf alum Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington (Ratched), Jon Barinholtz (Superstore) and Humphrey Ker (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet) are set as series regulars opposite Ana Gasteyer and Harriet Dyer in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot American Auto, from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Spitzer, American Auto is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

White will play Jack, an assembly line worker. Washington is Cyrus, Chief Producer Designer at Payne Motors Barinholtz will portray Wesley, the direct descendant of the company’s founder. Ker will play Elliot, Chief Sales Officer at Payne Motors.

Spitzer executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

White recently recurred on Chicago Fire, NCIS: Los Angeles and American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson and starred on the OWN series Greenleaf for three seasons. He is repped by Pantheon and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Washington will next be seen in the Ryan Murphy Fox series Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon, as well as the Ryan Murphy produced Boys in the Band, directed by Joe Mantello at Netflix. He’ll be reprising his role from the 2018 Broadway performance, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Washington was most recently seen in Signature Theatre’s revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s landmark 1992 one-person-show Fires In The Mirror. He is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Barinholtz also has a major recurring role on Superstore as Marcus. He was most recently seen on the big screen in The Oath. Barinholtz is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Ent, UTA and Cindy Farrelly Gesner.

Ker most recently recurred on Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. He previously guest-starred on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Curb Your Enthusiasm and About A Boy, among others. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Kirsten Ames Management.