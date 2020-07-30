AMC’s Acorn TV Boards Crime Drama ‘Cannes Confidential’ From ‘Midsomer Murders’ Writer Chris Murray

EXCLUSIVE: AMC streamer Acorn TV has unveiled its second original in the space of a week, boarding the crime drama Cannes Confidential.

Penned by Midsomer Murders and Van der Valk writer Chris Murray, the eight-part series is a romantic procedural that blends comedy, mystery and crime detection with a heart-warming love story — all against the backdrop of the Cote d’Azur.

Deadline first revealed that Murray — who has also written for Acorn series Agatha Raisin — was working on the project through Dramacorp, the Stockholm-based production company founded by Patrick Nebout, part of Jan Mojto’s Beta Film. Maria Ward (Agatha Raisin) is co-writing the series. Acorn Media Enterprises is co-producing.

Acorn is billing Cannes Confidential as the first English-language procedural drama to be produced and set on the Cote d’Azur since the 1970s action-adventure comedy The Persuaders, starring Roger Moore and Tony Curtis. Production will begin in Cannes in early 2021.

“With its engaging, blue sky script and beautiful setting, Cannes Confidential is the kind of program the world could use right now and is sure to entertain Acorn TV subscribers worldwide,” said Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises.

Dramacorp COO Nebout added: “Chris Murray has a genius for creating deeply loved and witty characters and stories that run and run. The setting of Cannes Confidential is upbeat, colourful and spectacular, the wittiness is there, yet Chris and Maria are developing multi-layered main characters and strong emotional arcs, taking the procedural genre into a more elevated and romantic direction.”

Nebout executive produces alongside Henrik Jansson-Schweizer. The series will premiere on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK next year.

The Cannes Confidential announcement follows Acorn TV commissioning a second season of Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries after licensing the first season of the Australian crime drama.