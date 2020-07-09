AMC Networks EVP Tom Halleen Exits For College Dean Post; Robyn DeMarco Promoted

Tom Halleen has left his job as EVP Programming Strategy, Acquisitions and Scheduling at AMC Networks to become the founding dean of Biola University’s new School of Cinema and Media Arts.

Robyn DeMarco, who joined AMC from Viacom in April, has been upped to replace him.

Tom Halleen Biola University

Halleen, who came to AMC as VP Programming and Scheduling in 2003, is joining the private university in La Mirada, CA, after nearly 30 years in the entertainment industry. Before AMC he had held executive posts since 1990 at Family Channel (now Freeform and formerly ABC Family). Biola noted that Halleen has negotiated for the acquisition of more than $1 billion in series, specials and movies during his career.

Robyn DeMArco AMC Networks

Prior to joining AMC Networks, DeMarco spent more than two decades at Viacom, most recently as EVP Programming and Content Strategy for MTV. In that role she was responsible for program strategy, planning and scheduling of all on-air, digital and promotional content for MTV, MTV2 and other MTV-branded networks. DeMarco also oversaw acquisitions, on demand, media planning, an in-house production studio and an expanding focus on advanced non-linear distribution platforms.