AMC Sets Additional Episodes Of Colman Domingo Digital Series ‘Bottomless Brunch At Colman’s’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC is giving us another helping of Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s hosted by Fear the Walking Dead actor Colman Domingo. The network has ordered an additional six episodes of the digital series which features Domingo and his guests having a virtual conversation with the staples of a good brunch: food and booze. The new episodes will debut on Sundays starting August 23 on the Walking Dead YouTube page as well as AMC.com and the Fear the Walking Dead social media platforms.

The series kicked off with guests like Niecy Nash, Common, Anika Noni Rose and Riley Keough and it will continue with more brunch-friendly guests including Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige, MJ Rodriguez, Barry Jenkins and Julia Stiles. It will lead with Domingo’s favorite, a Bulleit Bourbon Black Manhattan, for guests Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Brett Gelman, and will continue each week with various drink and food pairings.

The series stems from Domingo’s love for brunch and connecting with people. As former service industry worker, Domingo continues to love of bar and restaurant life with Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s. never left him. In each episode, he sends his guests all the mixings each week for a cocktail that can easily be made at home. In addition to the cocktail, the guests whip up a brunch dish and they join Domingo for a chill, virtual conversation.

“With so much going on in our world, I hope to bring a little light and levity into your homes,” said Domingo. “I love introducing friends to one another and getting to know them in a unique way. No better way than to bring you into my home and share a little of ourselves with you at home. Who doesn’t enjoy a good brunch? I’ve enjoyed brunch for hours! Ask my good friend Elaine Welteroth. We clocked in 7 hours for a brunch. Let’s have some fun.”

Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios adds: “We are big Colman Domingo fans, both on-screen and off, and love the idea of tapping into his talent to bring fans something delightful during this time. Colman is passionate about the need for people to come together and share their humanity, so it is natural that he should want to stay connected with his community and fans during this time. This project is one we are very happy to keep bringing to our digital audiences.”

In addition to Fear the Walking Dead, Domingo has a recurring role on HBO’s Euphoria. He can be seen in the highly-anticipated Candyman revival directed by Nia DaCosta who co-wrote it with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. He can be seen next in the Denzel Washington-produced adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis. He can also be seen in Paramount’s Without Remorse with Michael B. Jordan, A24’s Zola directed by Janicza Bravo as well as

The God Committee with Kelsey Grammar and Julia Stiles. Earlier this year, Deadline exclusively reported that Domingo signed a first-look deal with AMC Studios. He is developing a drama series titled West Philly based on his award-winning play Dot. In addition, he is developing a half-hour comedy titled Peaches for HBO. He is the CEO and Executive Producer of Edith Production.

Domingo is repped by Gersh, Liebman Entertainment and Wolf Kasteler.