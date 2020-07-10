AMC Entertainment Bondholder Deal Will Keep Chain Going Into Spring Even In Worst Case Scenario

UPDATED with details of restructuring:

AMC Entertainment Friday announced a sweeping debt restructuring that will bring in $300 million in fresh coin, reduce debt by as much as $630 million and lower cash interest expense by up to $200 million.

A person familiar with the situation said the agreeemt will keep the chain running through spring even in a worst case situation of all theaters being shuttered even though they are currently planning to reopen July 30.

In an SEC filing, AMC said the restructuring will “prove highly beneficial to the company and its shareholders” as it nagivates the COVID-19 crisis.

Theatres have been shuttered since March and the company has been working with its bondholders to restructure its debt, which was high and put the chain in a tough corner as revenue dried up. An initial offer to subordinated debt holders to exchange their notes at a discount was postponed several times as AMC hashed out the deal with as many as 20 different bondholding institutions. The latest exchange offer announced Friday has been preapproved by more than 73% of the notes outstanding. Subordinated debtholders who opt to exchange will be getting 72.5 cents on the dollar but swapping into a slightly higher class of notes. They have until a new deadline of July 24 to complete the exchange.

Subordinated debt is the last in line to recoup if a company files for bankruptcy.

The deal casll for subordinated debholders who participate in the exchange to purchase $200 million in new first lien notes, also higher up the bond totem pole, which will inject badly needed fresh cash into AMC.

Separately, AMC bondholder Silver Lake has also agreed to provide $100 million in senior loans, according to the person familiar with the situation.

AMC shares have been gaining this week on anticipation of a deal with bondholders. Shares ended slighly higher Friday but dipped in late trading, down 1.3% to $4.54, after the announcement.