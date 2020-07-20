Amber Heard Describes “Three-Day Hostage Situation” With Johnny Depp During ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Shoot

(Press Association) Amber Heard has described a “three-day hostage situation” with Johnny Depp where he allegedly went on a drug binge, attacked her, urinated in front of people and hid raw meat in a wardrobe.

She said she went to visit him in Australia in March 2015 while he was filming Pirates Of The Caribbean and they were due to be alone for three days. Heard said she feared for her life and described it as “the worst thing I have ever been through.”

In a witness statement filed as part of Depp’s High Court libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence, Heard said her ex-husband was making “all kinds of nonsensical accusations” about her as well as having “strange, paranoid hallucinations”.

She said: “The best way I can describe what happened in Australia is that it was like a three-day hostage situation. We were due to be there for three days on our own, but it was only when I arrived that I realized I was trapped in this remote place without any means to leave and that Johnny had already been using and had a bag of drugs.

“I was in a remote house, at least 20 minutes from help; where I could not leave; was trapped and isolated with a violent person suffering from manic depression, bipolar disorder and a pattern of repeated, drug-induced psychosis and violence, who was on a multiple-day drug and alcohol binge.

“Over the course of those three days, there were extreme acts of psychological, physical, emotional and other forms of violence. It is the worst thing I have ever been through. I was left with an injured lip and nose and cuts on my arms.”

Heard alleged that at one point Depp grabbed her by the neck, shoved her against the fridge and said he could “crush” her neck. She said there was broken glass everywhere, and alleged that he ripped off her nightgown so that she was naked.

“At some point he pulled me around by my neck and pushed me down against the bar, I was against the bar, naked, bent over backwards, my back against the marble. He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn’t breathe. I was trying to tell him that I couldn’t breathe. I remember thinking he was going to kill me in that moment,” she said.

The next day, she said she noticed that Depp’s finger had been cut off, explaining in her statement: “I didn’t actually see the finger being cut off, but I was worried that it had happened the night before. I figured it might have happened when he was smashing the phone on the wall by the fridge.”

In her statement, Heard goes on to say that security arrived and asked Depp were his finger was.

“He went out the front door, though security tried to stop him. He took out his penis and they asked him what he’s doing. He answered as if he was asleep: ‘I need to take a f***ing piss, it’s my house.’

“He peed just outside the front door; then he went back in and did it right in front of them, to nervous laughter. He said he was trying to write my name, peeing on the walls and carpet, walking through the house.”

Heard said that Depp was taken to hospital, and at some point that day she found the nightgown she had been wearing.

“There were pieces of it wrapped round something and I realized it was the steak I had planned to cook. He had ripped the gown into pieces and put raw meat in it. He had also gone around and painted on all my clothes in the closet. He had taken a lot out of them and put them in the tub and smeared paint on them. And he had hidden more bits of raw meat in places, like in the bedroom closet. It was really messed up,” she said.

The trial has previously heard that Depp said his finger was severed after Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.