Amber Heard Diary Entry Describes “Terrible” Fight With Johnny Depp On A Train During Their Honeymoon

Amber Heard wrote in her diary about a “terrible” fight with her former husband Johnny Depp on a train journey during their 2015 honeymoon in Southeast Asia, a British court has heard.

The Aquaman actress’s diary was read aloud during Depp’s explosive, three-week High Court libel battle with British tabloid The Sun. The Edward Scissorhands actor is suing The Sun and its executive editor Dan Wootton after they described him as a “wife-beater” — an allegation he vehemently denies.

Per Press Association, Heard wrote: “Our fight was terrible. Johnny… at one point found himself with his shirt wrapped around my neck. Amazing to think about (the) precision, co-ordination that required considering the close circumstances… I don’t even know how I wound up with this huge, rather annoying knot on the back of my head. F*ck, I hate that.” She added: “We finally fell asleep with one another smashed together in desperate, childlike anger, fear and love.”

The excerpt was read by Sasha Wass QC, representing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers, during her questioning of Depp’s personal security guard Malcolm Connolly, who was also present on the train journey. The barrister asked: “So, if a fight had taken place at 3.30 in the morning, do you think you would necessarily have known about it?” Connolly replied: “I would never have known about it.”

Connolly said on Tuesday that he never saw Depp “physically attack or hit” Heard. “I wouldn’t tolerate any man striking a woman. No matter who he was, I just wouldn’t tolerate that,” he added. “Not even if he’s my boss. I don’t care if he’s the Pope.” Connolly also said he had “heard of” instances of Heard attacking Depp.

The trial continues.