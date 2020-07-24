Amazon Gets ‘Radioactive’ With Rosamund Pike As Marie Curie, Dave Franco Makes Directorial Debut With ‘The Rental’ – Specialty Streaming Preview

Amazon Studios brings the story of Marie Curie to the screen with Radioactive starring Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike as the pioneering scientist.

Directed by Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis) and written by Jack Thorne, Radioactive is based on the 2010 graphic novel Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout by Lauren Redniss. The film adaptation follows Curie’s life and the legacy of scientific breakthroughs. At the same time, the story tells the darker consequences that came about after her amazing work.

Curie married fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley) who went on to raise two daughters and change the face of science forever by jointly winning the Nobel for the discovery of radium in 1903. After the death of her husband, Curie continues her research and invites scandal when she has an affair with another prominent scientist, Paul Langevin (Aneurin Barnard). However, it is Marie’s commitment to science which prevails, and the responsibility that comes with discoveries that change the world. Taylor Joy plays Curie’s daughter, Irene, while Simon Russell Beale as Professor Lippmann of the Université de Paris who is essentially a Curie’s rival.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond said of the film: “The true power of the film, though, lies in the hands of Rosamund Pike, a startlingly fine actress who fiercely and movingly plays Curie in all her glory and heartbreak.”

Watch the trailer below.

Actor Dave Franco makes his directorial debut with The Rental, which is set to open in over 250 theaters and drive-ins as well as on-demand.

Written by Franco and Joe Swanberg, The Rental follows two couples who, while on an oceanside getaway, grow suspicious that the host of their idyllic rental house may be spying on them. As things unravel, their celebratory trip takes a turn as they secrets begin to spill between the couples and things get kind of messy. The film stars Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand.

Hammond’s review lauds Franco’s directing chops saying, he “seems comfortable letting his talented cast do their thing so that when all hell does break loose, we actually care what happens to each of them.” Hammond calls Brie’s performance “especially good” and gives a nod to actor Huss saying that he does a “nice balancing act” with his creepy character.

The thriller from IFC Films had one of the only physical film premieres during the pandemic. In June, with an ArcLight Pop-up drive-in event to celebrate the film’s release. Watch the trailer below.

Helmut Newton: The Bad and The Beautiful celebrates the legendary — and sometimes controversial — photographer Directed by Gero von Boehm, the documentary, which was an official selection of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, debuts in virtual theaters today through the Kino Marquee virtual cinema platform.

The photographer reached cult status and even after his 2004 death, his legacy lives on. Newton had a unique and subversive vision in the way he depicted women as he posed the question: did he empower his subjects or treat them as sexual objects?

In addition to archival footage, home videos and his own iconic photographs, the docu paints a portrait of Newton via interviews with fashion and art icons including Grace Jones, Charlotte Rampling, Isabella Rossellini, Anna Wintour, Claudia Schiffer, Marianne Faithfull, Hanna Schygulla, Nadja Auermann as well as his wife June who was also known as the photographer Alice Springs. The film opens virtually in New York with Film Forum and in Los Angeles with Laemmle Theatres and Lumiere. The docu is set to roll out to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Philadelphia, Portland and more.

Actress Natalia Dyer goes from the Upside Down in Stranger Things to sexual exploration in the dramedy Yes, God, Yes. The film from Vertical Entertainment opens virtually and in select drive-ins today before hitting digital and VOD on July 28.

Set in the Midwest during those formative years of the ’00s, Yes, God, Yes follows Alice, a 16-year-old seemingly good Catholic girl… until she signs on to AOL. As she chats online, things get a little racy. One thing leads to another and learns about masturbation and like all Catholics, this is a guilt-ridden discovery. Seeking redemption, she sets out on a religious retreat to try and suppress her urges of her sexual awakening, but it becomes a challenge when a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her.

Yes, God, Yes debuted at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble. The film also stars Timothy Simons, Donna Lynne Champlin, Alisha Boe, Francesca Reale and Susan Blackwell.

Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels stars in Guest Artist, which hit select theaters earlier in July before hitting digital platforms on July 21.

Directed by Timothy Busfield, the drama from Indican Pictures is adapted from the stage play written by and starring Daniels. Based on true events, the pic follows Daniels’ Joseph Harris, a legendary, but troubled playwright as that comes to small Michigan town to mount his latest play. He is greeted by Kenneth (Thomas Macias), an aspiring writer who idolizes. Being the cynic he is, Joseph dismisses the town and him. As a result, Kenneth must now face the circumstances he’s given and navigate the relationship between heroes, reality and hope.

The film made its world premiere last year at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and marks the first project from Grand River Productions, a company launched by Daniels, Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert.

Also based on a true story, the dramedy Fisherman’s Friends will debut digitally today before becoming available on-demand July 24.

Directed by Chris Foggin (Kids in Love) and co-written by Meg Leonard (Blithe Spirit, Finding Your Feet) and Nick Moorcroft (Blithe Spirit, Finding Your Feet), the film introduces us to cynical London music executive (Daniel Mays) as he makes his way to a remote Cornish village for a stag weekend — which some may call a bachelor party). While there, he’s pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen. He struggles to gain the respect of the unlikely boy band and their families which makes for an ultimate “fish out of water” story — which is appropriate considering the title of the film. The film also stars James Purefoy, David Hayman and Tuppence Middleton.

Written and directed by Romola Garai, Amulet tells the story of Tomaz (Alec Secareanu), a former soldier who becomes homeless in London after an accident. He is brought to the home of Magda (Carla Juri), a lonely woman in desperate need of help as she looks after her dying mother. She reluctantly lets him into their home but as he begins to fall for Magda, he starts strange things start to happen.

Also opening virtually this weekend is Days of the Whale (Los días de la ballena), the debut feature from Catalina Arroyave which debuted last year at SXSW. Set in Medellín, Colombia, Days of the Whale follows Cristina (Laura Tobón) and Simon (David Escallón), two young graffiti artists who tag spots around where they live. As two young revolutionaries, they are united by love. However, their love and their friendship with other artists keep Cristina from leaving the city as tensions rise when Cristina and Simon’s rebellious spirit leads them to defy this same gang by painting a mural over a threatening tag at the center.