Amazon Studios Zeroes In on Paramount’s ‘Without Remorse’ Starring Michael B. Jordan

After Skydance sent the next Ryan Reynolds-Shawn Levy movie to Netflix, Paramount is finalizing a deal to move its adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse to Amazon Studios, we have confirmed.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Smith-Turner and Jamie Bell with Stefano Sollima directing. Taylor Sheridan penned the script. Skydance is co-financier the project.

If a deal closes, the film marks the second Clancy property to find a home at Amazon, with the John Krasinski TV series, Jack Ryan, featured on Amazon Prime. This would also mark the third film Paramount has had to offload since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry, with the studio sending The Lovebirds and The Trial of the Chicago Seven to Netflix.

For Amazon, it’s the second film they have acquired from a studio due to the pandemic, also landing rights to the David Bautista action-comedy My Spy as well. The film premiered on the service in June.

In the movie, Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA.

