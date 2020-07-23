Amazon Renews Larraín Brothers’ Spanish-Language Thriller ‘La Jauría’ For Second Season

Amazon Prime Video has commissioned a second season La Jauría, the Spanish-language thriller from Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula, which made the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman.

The renewal comes just weeks after Season 1 debuted on Amazon on July 10 across Latin America and Spain. The eight-part series tells the story of the disappearance of a young girl, who becomes the center of a police investigation into an online game that grooms men into assaulting women.

“We are extremely proud of La Jauria. In the current political climate and the ongoing fight for justice and gender equality internationally, the first season is more relevant than ever,” said Christian Vesper, executive vice president and creative director of global drama at Fremantle. ““The second season builds on both the thriller aspects of the first, while also exploring even bigger ideas about justice and gender politics.”

Javiera Balmaceda, Amazon’s head of originals for Argentina, Chile and Colombia, added: “In La Jauría, the phenomenal women in front of and behind the camera delivered a smart and thrilling story with intrigue which has delighted our customers.”

La Jauría was directed by Lucía Puenzo. Vesper, the Larraíns, Ángela Poblete and Mariane Hartard, executive produce. Fremantle also produced and handles the global distribution as part of a first-look deal with Fabula.