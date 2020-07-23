Amazon Orders ‘Paper Girls’ Graphic Novel Adaptation To Series

Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel, has been ordered to series by Amazon.

The project, from Legendary Television in association with Plan B, initially landed in development with a series commitment last year in a competitive situation, as revealed by Deadline.

Toy Story 4 co-writer Stephany Folsom wrote the adaptation and will act as co-showrunner alongside Christopher Cantwell, and Christopher C. Rogers. Vaughan and Chiang are also executive producers.

Paper Girls, from Image Comics, follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Vaughan is a bestselling writer and co-creator of several acclaimed, award-winning comics and graphic novels including Saga, with artist Fiona Staples, as well as Ex Machina, with artist Tony Harris; Barrier, with artist Marcos Martin; and We Stand on Guard with artist Steve Skroce.

In TV, Vaughan serves as an executive producer of the adaptation of FX drama series Y: The Last Man starring Diane Lane, and as an executive consultant of Hulu’s Runaways, which also is based on a comic by him.

“As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom, Cantwell and Rogers. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV.”

“We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters,” added Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life.”