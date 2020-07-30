Amazon Confirms Plans To Serve Up Cooking Series With ‘The Grand Tour’ Star James May

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has confirmed what we first revealed last month — that The Grand Tour star James May is swapping his spanner for a spatula in a cooking show for the streamer.

Amazon has commissioned Plum Pictures and May’s New Entity to make the seven-part series, which will provide a unique perspective on kitchen creations from someone who can’t really cook.

Based on his upcoming book, Oh Cook!: 60 Easy Recipes That Any Idiot Can Make, the show will see May making pasta, curry and cake recipes, with each episode featuring three dishes.

The show is titled James May: Oh Cook in reference to his “oh cock!” catchphrase when things go wrong on The Grand Tour. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 200 territories later this year.

May said: “I’ve arrived at the age where I spend most of my day thinking about my next meal, so I made a TV series about it. Cooking your own curry is so much more satisfying than ordering a take-away, even though it won’t taste as nice.”

May’s most-recent project for Amazon involved him traveling around Japan for James May: Our Man In Japan, which was also made by Plum. Deadline understands that he was set to embark on another overseas adventure to Scandinavia for the streamer before the show was put on hold by coronavirus.

The pandemic also derailed plans for another The Grand Tour special — this time set in north Russia. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and May were due to film in March, but production has been postponed until next year.