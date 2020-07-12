Amanda Kloots, Wife Of Broadway Actor Nick Cordero, Shares Details On His Memorial Service

Click to Skip Ad
Got A Tip? Tip Us

nick cordero amanda kloots
Nick Cordero and wife Amanda Kloots in 2017 Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Amanda Kloots, wife of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, has posted details of his memorial service online today, a week after he died from coronavirus complications.

Kloots shared the “celebration” of Cordero’s life and shared a photo with herself and Cordero’s 13-month-old son, Elvis.

“I said, ‘Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory,'” Kloots recounted. “He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there.”

The ceremoy included the song, “I’m Here” from the Broadway show, The Color Purple.

“He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that,” she added. “So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, ‘Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.’ “

Kloots added that she “never thought” this moment would be part of her life, and that she’s going to take it “one day, one step at a time.”

“I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel,” Kloots wrote.

In support of Cordero’s family, a GoFundMe page was created for his medical bills.

