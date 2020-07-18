Amanda Kloots, Wife Of Late Broadway Star Nick Cordero, Says She Received A Sign From Beyond

Widow Amanda Kloots said to her Instagram audience on Thursday that she has received a sign from her late husband.

Kloots said she asked for a “sign that you’re here” and she claimed it happened. Cordero died July 5 at age 41 from COVID-19 complications. His long struggle with the disease was chronicled by his wife on Instagram throughout the ordeal.

Kloots posted an image of the Geico insurance gecko mascot to accompany her tale of supernatural contact.

“Yesterday I went on a walk with (their son) Elvis,” she said. “I’m not kidding you. I said, ‘Babe, will you show me a sign that you’re here with me and Elvis. I don’t know what it would be, but please show me a sign.’”

Kloots said she was planning to read a magazine story on Cordero that night.

“It fell off the bed and landed face down, and on the back cover was the Geico gecko. Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko,”she said. “Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nick’s issue, THIS WAS THE AD!”