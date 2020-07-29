Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine Taps Heather Morris As VP Development & Production

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna has brought in Heather Morris as VP of Development and Production at her ABC Studios-based Lean Machine production company. Morris will identify and develop projects for the company under the overall deal Brosh McKenna signed in January with ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. At Lean Machine. Morris joins Director of Development, Emily Rasenick.

Morris moves to Lean Machine from Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International, where she worked across TV and film on projects including Late Night, Never Have I Ever and Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. Prior to that, Morris was at Sony Pictures.

“Heather has fantastic taste and a strong eye for finding interesting, relevant, writer-driven material,” says Brosh McKenna, “I look forward to continuing to build the company with her and Emily.”

In addition to the company’s TV slate, Lean Machine has feature projects in development, including Your Place or Mine at Netflix, with Reese Witherspoon attached to star and produce through Hello Sunshine alongside Aggregate Films.

Brosh McKenna is best known for her adaptation of the popular novel The Devil Wears Prada and for showrunning the praised comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she co-created with Rachel Bloom. McKenna also directed four episodes of the show, which ran on the CW for four seasons.

As part of her ABC Studios deal, Brosh McKenna has comedy Hit set at Hulu with director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson attached. Like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Hit has music elements.