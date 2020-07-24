‘Vikings’ & ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Star Alexander Ludwig Joins Netflix Thriller ‘Night Teeth’

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Ludwig, best known for starring in History Channel’s hit series, Vikings, and Sony blockbuster Bad Boys for Life, has signed on for Night Teeth, the Netflix thriller from director Adam Randall. Mad Men’s Bryan Batt and Knives Out actress Marlene Forte have also been cast, joining the previously announced Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Alfie Allen, and Raúl Castillo.

Brent Dillon wrote the screenplay which is about a young chauffeur (Lendeborg Jr.) who picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when his passengers reveal their true nature — and a dangerous underworld lurking in the shadows — he must fight to stay alive.

Unique Features’ Vincent Gatewood and 42’s Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison are producing the film, while Bob Shaye and Erica Steinberg serve as executive producers.

Ludwig’s credits include The Hunger Games, Sony’s When the Game Stands Tall, and Roland Emmerich’s Midway. He just wrapped on Swing, a film about an Ivy League crew team that also stars Michael Shannon and Charles Melton, and is in production on the new Starz series Heels.

Ludwig is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.