‘Alex Rider’: Amazon Streamer IMDb TV Takes U.S. Rights To Sony Spy Series

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, has swooped for U.S. rights to Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television’s young-adult espionage series Alex Rider.

The adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling teen spy novels has also been picked up as an Amazon Prime Video original in Latin America, Germany and Austria. It follows the drama premiering in the UK on Amazon last month and Amazon taking the rights to the show in Australia.

IMDb TV will premiere eight-part Alex Rider on November 13 and it adds to a growing archive of content after the streamer recently picked up shows including Mad Men and Lost. Amazon will drop the spy series in Germany and Austria on August 7.

Alex Rider was fully financed by Sony Pictures Television’s International Production and Worldwide Distribution divisions without a network or streamer attached. Sony has taken it to market as a fully formed proposition and, as well as Amazon, it has clinched deals with a host of international broadcasters.

Otto Farrant stars as Alex Rider, a British teenager who has been trained as a spy since childhood. Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure also feature in the series as members of The Department, an underworld offshoot of MI6.

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said: “We couldn’t be happier to have IMDb TV as the exclusive U.S. home for this franchise and are excited to deliver customers a beautifully-executed, coming of age thriller featuring this dynamic ensemble cast.”

Horowitz and Eleventh Hour CEO Jill Green are executive producers alongside Eve Gutierrez, Burt and Andreas Prochaska. Prochaska also co-directed the show with Christopher Smith.

Deadline revealed last month that Alex Rider is poised to be renewed for a second season by Sony.