Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Film Festivals In The Pandemic Era: Here’s The Latest From 17 Key Events – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA-UTA Deal Breaks Seal With Affiliate Production & Record-Sharing Terms — So Who's Next?

Read the full story

Oscar-Winner Alejandro Amenábar To Make TV Debut With AMC Adaptation Of Graphic Novel ‘The Treasure Of The Black Swan’

Alejandro Amenábar
AMC

Alejandro Amenábar, the Oscar-winning director behind The Others and The Sea Inside, is to make his first-ever television drama for AMC and Spain’s pay-TV broadcaster Movistar+.

AMC Studios and Movistar+ will work with Amenábar and MOD Pictures to adapt Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral’s graphic novel El Tesoro del Cisne Negro (The Treasure Of The Black Swan).

The story centers on young diplomat Alex Ventura who teams with a combative public official and a brilliant American lawyer to recover treasure stolen by Frank Wild, who travels the world plundering historic items from the ocean.

The yet-to-be-titled six-part series goes into production this summer and will premiere in 2021 on AMC in the United States, Canada, UK, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Movistar+ in Spain.

Ed Carroll, COO at AMC Networks, said: “This project is uniquely a Spanish/American story inspired by real life events that at times seem more unbelievable than fiction – replete with courtroom drama, international intrigue, and even the largest recovered sunken treasure in history.”

Amenábar won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2005 for The Sea Inside, while he directed Nicole Kidman in 2001’s The Others.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad