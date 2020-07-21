Click to Skip Ad
Alcon Television Group Nabs Mexican Wrestling Drama ‘Luchador’ From Diego Gutierrez

Diego Gutierrez Alcon Television
Courtesy of The Angellotti Company

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Alcon Television Group has acquired the rights to Diego Gutierrez’s (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Without a Trace) Mexican wrestling drama Luchador.

Written by Gutierrez, Luchador is a character-driven action drama about a fictional, Lucha Libre-inspired city run by colorful gangs of Mexican Wrestlers at the brink of tyranny, and the unlikely young wrestler who becomes its champion and savior, both inside and outside the ring.

Gutierrez will serve as executive producer alongside Alcon Television Group’s Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Ben Roberts. Roberts brought the project into Alcon, which will take the project to market later this year.

“We are thrilled to work with Diego in this exciting world he has envisioned for these rich characters,” said Kosove and Johnson. “Creatively we see this as ripe ground for many types of stories in many different mediums.”

Gutierrez is best known as the creator and executive producer of popular Spanish-language Netflix series Monarca starring Irene Azuela and Juan Manuel Bernal. His previous credits include writer and executive producer on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, as well as Syfy Networks’ Warehouse 13 and Paramount Network’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Gutierrez is managed by A.B. Fischer at Literate and attorney Bruce Gellman.

