UPDATE: The condition of popular Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has apparently taken a turn for the worse, and she’s now been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

The former Miss World is being treated at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, ANI agency reports. Her daughter Aaradhya has also been admitted there, PTI agency reports.

Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are also hospitalized with COVID-19.

India has recorded 35,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record. The country has now surpassed the one million mark, the third-highest number of cases in the world, after the US and Brazil. Its death toll stands at 25,602.

