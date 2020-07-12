Bollywood Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Test Positive For COVID-19, In Quarantine

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, age 8, have tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest members of the Bollywood famous Bachchan family to contract the virus. Husband and fellow Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday. Abhishek and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently hospitalized in India.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive,” Abhishek tweeted. “They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family, including my Mother, have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World pageant winner and called “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World” back in 2004. She entered films after a modeling career and has been a Bollywood superstar since her 1997 debut. She also had a brief crossover into Hollywood with 2009’s The Pink Panther 2 opposite Steve Martin.