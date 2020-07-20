A+E Networks Int., Hulu Japan Set August 2 Airdate For ‘Hiroshima And Nagasaki: 75 Years Later’ Doc

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later, the two hour documentary co-produced by A+E Networks International, History U.S. and Hulu Japan, will premiere on Hulu Japan and History in the U.S. Aug 2, and on History Japan Aug. 30, Steve MacDonald, President, Global Content Sales and International, A+E Networks, and Kazufumi Nagasawa, Managing Director and Chief Content Officer, Hulu Japan, announced Monday.

The two-hour doc directed by James Erskine (Billie, This is Football, Sachin: A Billion Dreams), marks the 75th anniversary of the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime and the end of World War II with never-before-seen archival footage, long-suppressed color film from the immediate aftermath of the bomb and audio testimony from victims of the most devastating experiment in human history. Japan remains the only country in the world that has been subject to bombing by nuclear weapons.

“A+E Networks International and History, are pleased to partner with Hulu Japan on this historic, poignant documentary, 75 years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said MacDonald. “The feature documentary was produced under the auspices of an immensely creative team, resulting in a globally relevant film we hope will serve as an important reminder, while informing a whole new generation.”

“A+E Networks and History’s established pedigree as engaging storytellers together with A+E’s firm footing in the global distribution marketplace make them essential partners in bringing Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later to a worldwide audience, which is a sincere hope for all of us Japanese,” added Nagasawa.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later is told entirely from the first-person perspective of leaders, physicists, soldiers and survivors, the documentary presents the moral, scientific and military conundrums of the atomic bomb as felt by those closest to it. It’s goal is to infuse humanity into one of the planet’s darkest moments, “allowing the figures who designed, built and detonated the bomb, as well as those who were caught in its wake, to narrate their own journeys through an astonishing story of scientific endeavor, unprecedented ambition and unyielding horror,” the companies said.

The documentary is produced for History by October Films and is co-produced by A+E Networks International, History U.S. and Hulu Japan. James Erskine serves as director. Matt Robins and Jos Cushing serve as executive producers for October Films. Executive producers for History are Mike Stiller and Eli Lehrer. The closing song, Tango Para Hiroshima, is by Anna Saeki, an internationally acclaimed Japanese tango singer.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.