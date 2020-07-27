Adult Swim Drops Surprise Japanese-Language ‘Rick And Morty Vs Genocider’ Short & Season 5 Teaser

The creators of Rick & Morty held their own Comic-Con&Home-esque event over the weekend, during which they shared a first rough look at unvarnished footage from the popular animated series’ upcoming fifth season.

No date on when s5 will be on screens, it usually takes two years between seasons so don’t expect it any time soon. In the meantime, the creators also dropped a special eight-minute Japanese-language episode that should tide fans over for a little longer.

The short, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider, is directed by Takashi Sano (Fire Emblem: Three Houses). It’s the second spin-off from the show done in an anime style, following Samurai & Shogun, which was released back in March. Other specials done in differing animation styles include 2018’s Bushworld Adventures made by Australian animator Michael Cusack.

Genocider was produced by Sola Entertainment and animated at Telecom Animation Film. It’s a whacky adventure that sees the pair go on a trip to Tokyo in pursuit of the ‘Genocider’. You can watch it below.

Also on the weekend’s panel, creator Dan Harmon offered a positive update on s5, saying that the writers had already finished work and moved onto s6, while production is continuing during lockdown.

Co-creator Justin Roiland, also speaking, said that he was not a fan of the split-release of s4, adding that he would prefer to release one a month “to make it a big event”. He also explained that decision was above his jurisdiction and he wasn’t sure what the plan would be for the coming episodes.

Back in 2019, Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes of the hit show. The s5 trailer has been watched 1.2 million times on Youtube, while Genocider has been watched 2.6 million times.

Over the weekend, Spencer Grammar, the actress who voices Summer in Rick & Morty, was the victim of a slashing attack in New York City.