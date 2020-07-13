Click to Skip Ad
LeBron James, Other NBA Players Show Support For ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James YouTube; Shutterstock

A number of NBA players are showing their support Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s top NBA reporter, who landed himself in hot water after emailing an expletive phrase excoriating Sen. Josh Hawley. Wojnarowski reported has been suspended, but ESPN has not confirmed that.

Wojnarowski  was replying to Hawley’s press release announcing that the GOP junior senator from Missouri had sent a letter complaining to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver regarding the social justice statements NBA players can wear during games and criticizing NBA’s cozy relationship with China.

Wojnarowski replied, “F*ck you.”

He has also issued an apology saying he was “disrespectful” and had “made a regrettable mistake.”

NBA players were quick to defend their beloved insider including players Lebron James, Lou Williams and Bam Adebayo. They tweeted hashtag “#FreeWoj” after news of his suspension Saturday in support of Wojnarowski’s commutation.

 

