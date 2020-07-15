AMC’s Acorn TV Takes U.S. Rights To BBC One Comedy ‘The Other One,’ Starring ‘Avenue 5’s Rebecca Front

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV has landed the North American rights to BBC One’s estranged family comedy The Other One, which stars BAFTA-winning Avenue 5 actress Rebecca Front.

Acorn TV, which has also acquired The Other One in the Netherlands, will premiere the Tiger Aspect show on August 10 in the U.S. and Canada, while it will go live in Mexico three days later.

The Other One tells a seven-part story of two half-sisters, both named Catherine Walcott, who discover each other’s existence after the death of their father.

Written by Holly Walsh (Motherland) and Pippa Brown (Psychobitches), the series stars Front, Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey), Ellie White (The Windsors) and Lauren Socha (Misfits). Caroline Quentin (Doc Martin) and Stephen Tompkinson (Wild at Heart) also feature.

Don Klees, SVP of programming for the Acorn brands and AMC Networks SVOD, described The Other One as an “extremely funny, female-driven comedy.” Matt Creasey, EVP sales and acquisitions at Endemol Shine International, added: “The Other One is a witty series brilliantly cast and written with lots of heart that the audience will love.”

Acorn and Endemol Shine International worked together to bring David Tennant drama Deadwater Fell to U.S. audiences earlier this year. Acorn has 1M subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.