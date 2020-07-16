Abigail Disney Says She Is “Confused” By Disney Decision To Reopen Theme Parks

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney Co. co-founder Roy Disney, criticized the company’s decision to reopen its theme parks.

“I’m confused about how they think they can possibly protect their guests and their employees,” the Disney heiress said during an appearance Thursday on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I certainly know people who work there who are very uncomfortable, who have conditions like asthma and diabetes that put you at high risk, who are literally deciding whether they want to go back to work or buy food.”

Disney reopened Disney World last weekend and has maintained it has taken proper precautions even as Florida officials grapple with soaring rates of COVID-19 infection.

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Abigail Disney if she had conveyed her concerns to the company.

“The lines of communication are not robust,” she said. In recent years, Abigail Disney has taken aim at former CEO Bob Iger and other execs over their compensation and other issues, most recently ripping executives’ moves in April in a series of pointed tweets.

Disney also addressed her campaigning for a tax on wealthy Americans to reduce income inequality. (Watch that portion of the interview above.) Asked by Sorkin what kind of response she has gotten from other millionaires and billionaires, she replied, “We’re getting less resistance than we’ve gotten in the past.”

Sorkin pressed her about why everyone in a certain tax bracket would need to be taxed as opposed to individuals contributing where they see the need. “If the world is terribly polluted, I’m not going to fix it by going in front of my house and picking up all the trash off the sidewalk. That’s not the problem. The problem is systemic. We need to make this a fair system that doesn’t so much favor the wealthy.”