ABC Nabs ‘The Women’ Drama From Jennifer Johnson, Glenn Porter, Mark Pellington & Kapital With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has bought for development The Women, a thriller drama from writers Jennifer Johnson and Glenn Porter, producer Mark Pellington and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The project, which had been written on spec by Johnson and Porter, has received a script commitment plus penalty from the network, which also has ordered a backup script.

The Women is described as a propulsive thriller about a conspiracy of powerful and dangerous women who attempt to take over the global power structure before male dominance leads us to ruin, using violence to end violence, corruption to end corruption, and destruction to end destruction.

Johnson and Porter executive produce with Pellington via his Prolific Film Content and Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Kapital is rhe studio.

Porter and Kapital previously worked together on HR. Porter penned the hourlong project, produced by Kapital, which went to pilot at Lifetime directed by Darren Star and starring Alicia Silverstone. Lost alumna Johnson served as co-executive producer on Designated Survivor‘s first season on ABC.

At ABC, Kapital also has in the works Women of the Movement (working title), an anthology series that chronicles the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it. The network in April commissioned the opening of a virtual writers room for the project, from writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Kaplan.