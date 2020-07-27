ABC News Sets ‘Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro’ To Pay Tribute To Late Television Icon

In the wake of Regin Philbin’s death, ABC News will pay tribute to the television pioneer’s life and legacy with the primetime special Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro – A Special Edition of 20/20. The special will air on July 28 at 8pm ET.

Philbin is known for hosting the Live franchise for 28 years. First with Kathie Lee Gifford and then with Kelly Ripa. The special edition of 20/20 will feature an exclusive interview with Ripa who now co-hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The program will also include Philbin’s final television interview with Jimmy Kimmel in March 2020 as well as, interviews with his co-hosts through the years including Gifford and Mary Hart, interviews with his childhood friends, a tour of the Bronx where he grew up, an emotional surprise visit with students at his high school, and a trip down memory lane with Philbin screening some of his favorite clips of Live.

Philbin died on July 24 from natural causes. He was 88, one month shy of his birthday.

Gifford took to Instagram to honor Philbin saying, “there are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift.

“As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed, I think, would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable. It was not in the cards,” Ripa said on Live Monday morning.

David Sloan will serve as senior executive producer of the special. John R. Green is executive producer. Matt Lombardi is co-executive producer.