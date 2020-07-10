ABC Game Shows Sweep Thursday Ratings; ‘Burden Of Truth’, ‘In The Dark’ Wrap Even

ABC’s game-show trio of Holey Moley, newcomer Don’t and To Tell the Truth swept their respective time slots Thursday, giving the network overall victories for the night in both the adults 18-49 demographic and viewers as the lineup returned from a week off.

Don’t continued to be the biggest draw, with the show scoring a night-leading 0.7 rating in the demo and 3.25 million viewers, even with its last original two weeks ago. Holey Moley (0.6, 3.74M), meanwhile, dipped a tenth, and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.27M) was even.

Univision finished second overall in the demo last night with its lineup of Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.70M), Amor Eterno (0.5, 1.89M and Como Tú No Hay Do (0.4, 1.49M).

NBC’s night included back-to-back airings of Blindspot, with a special 8 PM showing (0.3, 2.43M) in the spot formerly occupied by Council of Dads on par with last week’s regular episode, while a 9 PM episode (0.2, 1.81M) in its normal slot fell off. Those set up the series’ finale next week.

Speaking of finales, the CW aired season enders for Burden of Truth (0.1, 480,000) and In the Dark (0.1, 410K) last night. Both wrapped even in the demo but were down in viewers compared with last week. In the Dark has already been renewed for a third season, while Burden is awaiting a decision on a potential fourth season from Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Fox on Thursday was back to originals with Celebrity Watch Party (0.3, 1.44M) and Labor of Love (0.2, 960K). Both were even with their last new episodes.

CBS aired all repeats, with Young Sheldon the night’s most-watched program.