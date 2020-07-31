ABC & Univision Tie For Thursday Ratings Win

ABC’s return to originals of its game-show block and Univision’s lineup split ratings honors in primetime Thursday, with both scoring a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Holey Moley (0.5 18-49 demo rating, 2.92 million viewers), Don’t (0.4, 2.31M) and To Tell the Truth (0.5, 2.91M) returned from a week off for ABC, with the former two even and the latter bumping up a tenth. Univision countered with Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.81 M), Médicos (0.4, 1.44M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.49M).

Fox broadcast the Boston Red Sox-New York Mets game (0.4, 1.96M) in primetime, with other sports fans’ eyes likely on the NBA return and the Lakers-Clippers game on TNT.

The only other original Thursday was courtesy of the CW, with Killer Camp (0.1, 520,000) even with last week.

CBS and NBC both aired all-repeats, with CBS the night’s most-watched network behind Thursday’s most-watched and top-rated show Young Sheldon at 8 PM.